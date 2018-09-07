Kane Brown to Live Forever in 2019

Here’s what Kane Brown hopes people start to understand when he’s out on tour next year: that he is here to stay.

Brown announced his first headlining tour — the Live Forever Tour — on Friday (Sept. 7), and it is set to kick off in Georgia in January 2019. Opening acts include Granger Smith, Raelynn, Danielle Bradbery and newcomer Jimmie Allen.

Gonna be an amazing tour with some amazing artist get ur tickets here https://t.co/WlVOQUVC4p pic.twitter.com/eecfP0is3v — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) September 7, 2018

“It’s my biggest tour so far,” Brown said. “We’ve been in clubs, and now we’ll be playing for 8,000 to 10,000 people. We’re excited to work on our production and get it bigger and just get on the road and out of the clubs.

“I think this tour is going to show people that it’s not just an internet thing anymore. I think this tour is going to show people that we’re here to stay. We’re not going anywhere,” he said, “and we’re going to keep working our tails off. My team and my fans are going to keep growing and getting better and making a name for ourselves.”

Live Forever Tour Dates:

Jan. 10: Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

Jan. 11: Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Bay Center

Jan. 12: Columbus, GA – Columbus Civic Center

Jan. 17: Independence, MO – Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

Jan 18: Southaven, MS – Landers Arena

Jan. 19: Norman, OK – Lloyd Noble Center

Jan. 24: Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Arena

Jan. 25: Columbia, SC- Colonial Life Arena

Jan. 26: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Jan. 31: Roanoke, VA – Berglund Center

Feb. 1: Corbin, KY – The Arena

Feb. 15: Rockford, IL – BMO Harris Arena

Feb. 16: Brookings, SD – Swiftel Center

Feb. 17: Grand Forks, ND – Ralph Engelstad Arena

Feb. 21: Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

Feb. 22: Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre

Feb. 23: Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

Feb. 28: Bloomington, IL – Grossinger Motors Arena

March 1: Cape Girardeau, MO – Show Me Center

March 2: Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

March 7: Allen, TX – Allen Event Center

March 8: Cedar Park, TX – HEB Center