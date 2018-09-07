Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

Thanks God it’s Monday, am I right? Because once the weekend is over, we get to go back and look at everything the country stars did with their Friday and Saturday.

Like how Miranda Lambert went to an inspiring Lake Street Dive show. Brad Paisley shared the world’s cutest #throwback to his old days as No. 17. Dierks Bentley sat around in a trash can full of ice water. Maren Morris got some gold in the mail. Midland scaled some new heights. Shania Twain got to meet and greet the celebrated yodeler Mason Ramsey. Darius Rucker and Chris Young both predicted a winning season for fantasy football, while Luke Combs played some actual football. Brothers Osborne took flight with a tiny pair of wings. Kacey Musgraves just cannot with memes of sad cats. And Lee Brice reveled in some post-show (literal) fireworks.

In other news, we are pretty sure that Thomas Rhett should not quit his day job.

My @billboard award arrived this week! Pancake approves of the placement. pic.twitter.com/bulGuqQgRK — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 9, 2018

I just looked at all of my fantasy football teams and I can’t imagine that I am going to win any less than 5 maybe 6 championships this year!! Thank u Jay Ajayi for last night in my road league! Football is back!!! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) September 7, 2018

This fly on my flight home looks like he’s stairing out the window contemplating his whole existence. pic.twitter.com/UF5TnM6s4h — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) September 9, 2018

Honestly the memes that fuck with me the most are always the cats with sad, watery eyes. — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) September 9, 2018

Thomas Rhett: “Studio day 3 #tommydrumsticks”