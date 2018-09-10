This Isn’t Funny: The Jason Aldean Prank

This was kind of a dirty trick. To put Jason Aldean on the spot, and prank call him for all the world to hear, just in the name of a little laugh.

Todd Chrisley, who apparently hasn’t matured past about 12 years old, called Aldean pretending to be some kind of village official. The patriarch of the Chrisley Knows Best family informed Aldean that he’s been clearing property out here where there were some endangered species.

“We’re gonna have to shut this construction site down. You’re out here encroaching on an endangered species,” Chrisley lied, “you know, a crawfish has got two penises.”

Aldean claimed he had no idea that that was happening on land he just purchased, yet he maintained a polite demeanor. Until that penis remark. Then Aldean knew exactly what was going on, and who was behind it.

E!’s Jason Kennedy and Giuliana Rancic finally came clean that it was a prank call they were broadcasting live with his friend Chrisley. “We’re not friends anymore after this,” Aldean says.