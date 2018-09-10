PHOTOS: Jason Aldean’s High Noon Neon Tour in Nashville

As a natural-born entertainer, Jason Aldean consistently delivers his best. And he gave nothing less when he brought his High Noon Neon Tour to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday night (Sept. 7).

The concert was sold-out and packed with his 19 airplay No. 1s. And according to CMT Radio, it was raw electricity from note one. The 24-song setlist included his greatest anthems including hit ballads, “The Truth” and “You Make it Easy.”

Fellow Georgia native Lauren Alaina commanded the stage in her opening performance, as did North Carolina’s Luke Combs.

The night followed Aldean’s Concert for Kids charity event in his hometown of Macon, Ga. The event raised $620,000 to support the life-saving pediatric care at the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health. Since the annual show’s launch, nearly $2 million has been raised for the cause.

Enjoy scenes from Friday night:

