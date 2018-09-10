DCC: Making The Team: Trivia, Season 13, Episode 6

The First Cut from Training Camp was the Deepest

Well, we knew it was going to happen sooner than later, and last week it did: we saw the first hopeful leave training camp on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.

Director Kelli Finglass and her partner, choreographer Judy Trammell, have admitted throughout training camp that the stakes were higher than ever this year and that the process of eliminating hopefuls wasn’t going to be an easy or obvious decision.

Meanwhile, most of the girls aced one really big, signature dance move… most.

Did you catch episode six? If so, let’s see how many trivia questions you can answer!

Catch Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team each Thursday at 10 PM Eastern on CMT. Stay up-to-date on all things DCC on the official show page. Join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #DCCMakingTheTeam.