PHOTOS: Luke Bryan Opens 32 Bridge Food +Drink

It was an entirely original Nashville night for the 30,000 Luke Bryan fans who descended on downtown’s Lower Broadway for the grand opening of his new bar and restaurant, 32 Bridge Food + Drink.

His camp shut down the blocks from Third to Fifth Avenues on Monday to host the sea of people, packed shoulder-to-shoulder to watch Bryan rock a 90-minute set with surprise guests Ryan Hurd and Cole Swindell.

Hurd joined Bryan on his latest No. 1 “Sunburn, Sunrise, Sunset,” which Hurd co-wrote with Zach Crowell and Chase McGill. Bryan then welcomed Swindell onstage for “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” and Tim McGraw’s “Where the Green Grass Grows.”



“I’ve got other stuff in the pipeline working that we’re going to be able to launch through this bar,” Bryan said in an afternoon press conference. “I think what’s important for people to say is my music has created all this stuff. I never once sat in a writing appointment and went, ‘Well, I want to write a song so four years later I can have a bar and theme it.’ It doesn’t work that way. The songs generate the ideas that come with the 32 Bridge brand.” Electric performances by rising artists Chelsea Fields, Jon Langston and sets by DJ Rock kicked off the night, which wrapped a big day in Bryan’s world. Before the concert, Bryan christened the first-floor bar with an acoustic performance of “Sunburn, Sunrise, Sunset” for invited media attending the afternoon press conference. He also announced the launch of his new record label imprint 32 Bridge Entertainment with Langston signed as its flagship artist. The new company will be operated in conjunction with UMG Nashville’s EMI Records. The first song the company is promoting is Langston’s “When It Comes to Loving You,” which Langston wrote with Dan Isbell and produced by Jody Stevens. Langston will also be a guest on Bryan’s upcoming Farm Tour. Enjoy scenes from the grand opening of Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink: Chris Hollo Chris Hollo Chris Hollo Chris Hollo Chris Hollo Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors. Embedded from www.youtube.com



