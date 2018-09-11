PHOTOS: Luke Bryan Opens 32 Bridge Food +Drink

It was an entirely original Nashville night for the 30,000 Luke Bryan fans who descended on downtown’s Lower Broadway for the grand opening of his new bar and restaurant, 32 Bridge Food + Drink.
His camp shut down the blocks from Third to Fifth Avenues on Monday to host the sea of people, packed shoulder-to-shoulder to watch Bryan rock a 90-minute set with surprise guests Ryan Hurd and Cole Swindell.
Hurd joined Bryan on his latest No. 1 “Sunburn, Sunrise, Sunset,” which Hurd co-wrote with Zach Crowell and Chase McGill. Bryan then welcomed Swindell onstage for “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” and Tim McGraw’s “Where the Green Grass Grows.”