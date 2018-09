The Land of Lukes: Bryan and Combs Have Week’s Top Song and Album

Come on, Music Row! We’re dyin’ out here.

There’s not enough new music on this week’s charts to get you past a McDonald’s drive-through window. Absolutely no fresh albums and only two first-time songs.

But if your name happens to be Luke, then you’re awash in the sweet life. Luke Bryan claims his 23rd No. 1 single this week with “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.” It attained the peak on Billboard’s country airplay chart after a 16-week trek. Bryan’s first chart-topper, “Rain Is a Good Thing,” came in 2010.



That other Luke — Luke Combs — seems to have a lease on the albums penthouse with This One’s for You. It’s been in that spot, on and off, for ages — and was there last week.

The new songs are LOCASH’s “Feels Like a Party,” which debuts at No. 56, and Lee Brice’s “Rumor,” entering at No. 59.

Three albums return to action — the Eagles’ Hotel California(No. 26), The Ultimate Waylon Jennings (No. 41) and Shania Twain’s Greatest Hits (No. 47).

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs, in that order, are Old Dominion’s “Hotel Key,” Thomas Rhett’s “Life Changes” (last week’s No. 1), Dylan Scott’s “Hooked” and Jason Aldean’s “Drowns the Whiskey,” featuring Miranda Lambert.

Following Combs within the Top 5 albums rankings are Aldean’s Rearview Town, the self-titled packages Dan + Shay and Kane Brown and, believe it or not, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, which has now been on the charts for an eonic 175 weeks.

We continue to eye the horizon with great impatience.