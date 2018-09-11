Music

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood Talks Writing Party Songs for Women

Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Sept. 20
by 1h ago

There are many moving moments on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty.

Her latest release “Love Wins,” which plays on the latter half of the album has her singing striking lyrics that celebrate hope overcoming all the world’s plights. Written by Marc Beeson, Andy Albert and Allen Shamblin, “The Bullet” is a heart-wrenching ballad about the tragedy of outliving children and good lives taken unnecessarily by gun violence.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.