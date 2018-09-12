Americana Week Descends on Nashville

In today’s mainstream country music, not only are its radio stations not supporting female artists other than the usual suspects but they also sometimes ignore the listening needs of the genre’s core following: country people.
Country people can be from anywhere; a big city like Paris, France, or a small town like Paris, Tenn. And they all have one thing in common, they love music indigenous to America’s most sacred music places like the Mississippi Delta, Muscle Shoals, Memphis, Texas, New Orleans and beyond. That’s what Americana music is all about. Nashville is hosting thousands of those fans this week who have traveled from all over to see performances by the world-class artists representing these places.
Everything kicks off with tonight’s (Sept. 12) 17th annual Americana Music Association Awards at the Ryman Auditorium. Jason Isbell is the lead nominee and Rosanne Cash will receive the Spirit of Americana Free Speech award.
But of all the artists in town, no performer has a busier showcase schedule this week than Texas Gentleman, Paul Cauthen.