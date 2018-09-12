John Prine and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Top Americana Music Awards

John Prine and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit were among the top winners at the 2018 Americana Music Association Awards on Wednesday night (Sept. 12) at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Isbell and the 400 Unit led the overall winners, taking home album of the year for The Nashville Sound, song of the year for “If We Were Vampires” and duo/group of the year. Prine won his third artist of the year honor.

Other winners included Tyler Childers and bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle.

The awards show kicked off the 19th annual Americana Music Festival and Conference that runs through Sunday (Sept. 15) in Nashville. CMT filmed the ceremony for a premiere set for later this year.

Check back with CMT.com for complete coverage of the Americana Music Awards, but here are the night’s winners:

Album of the Year: The Nashville Sound , Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, producer Dave Cobb

Artist of the Year: John Prine

Group/Duo of the Year: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Song of the Year: “If We Were Vampires,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, written by Jason Isbell

Emerging Artist of the Year: Tyler Childers

Instrumentalist of the Year: Molly Tuttle

Spirit of Americana/Free Speech in Music Award: Rosanne Cash

Lifetime Achievement Award, Trailblazer: k.d. lang

Lifetime Achievement Award, Performance: Irma Thomas

Lifetime Achievement Award, Instrumentalist: Buddy Guy

Lifetime Achievement Award, Executive: Cris Williamson and Judy Dlugacz of Olivia Records