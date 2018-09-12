Kane Brown Tops Country Nominations for the 2018 American Music Awards

</noscript> </div>

Other notable country nominations this year include Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett in the Favorite Male Artist – Country category, and Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood in the Favorite Female Artist – Country category.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and LANCO all snagged Favorite Duo or Group – Country nominations. Luke Combs’ This One’s For You and Rhett’s Life Changes also received nominations for Favorite Album – Country. Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” and Rexha and FGL’s “Meant to Be” also received nods for Favorite Song – Country.

FGL and Rexha’s “Meant to Be” for all-genre Collaboration of the Year.

Voting for the awards is currently open in all categories, with the exception of new artist, favorite social artist and collaboration over at Billboard.com. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross will host the 2018 AMAs, which are set to air live Oct. 9 at 8PM ET on ABC.