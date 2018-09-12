Music

Kane Brown Tops Country Nominations for the 2018 American Music Awards

"Lose It" Singer Snags Three Nominations Alongside Artist Pals
What a day for Kane Brown.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the country star joined pop stars Normani and Ella Mai, and Florida Georgia Line collaborator Bebe Rexha to announce the nominations for the 2018 American Music Awards.

The best part? Brown was up for three awards this year, which makes him the most nominated country artist on the show.

