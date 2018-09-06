Michael Ray Ventures Out of His Comfort Zone in New Video

The Singer's "One That Got Away" Takes Him to South Beach

Color us pleasantly surprised to see Michael Ray’s brand-new music video for “One That Got Away” take us away from familiar fields and dirt roads and straight into South Beach.

That’s right–Bienvenidos a Miami.

The thriving and bustling energy of one of the world’s greatest cities truly takes center stage in Ray’s video for the single, a catchy and grooving bop about a chance night of magical, fleeting moments in a new relationship with a total dream girl. The tune was penned by Old Dominion’s Matt Ramsey and Trevor Rosen with Josh Osborne and Jesse Frasure.

“We wanted to treat Miami as its own character in this video because we felt that this city really had a personality and an energy of its own — reminiscent of the energy I feel on stage night-after-night, city-after-city when we play this song live,” Ray shared in a statement about the video, directed by Sean Hagwell.

“I also wanted to get outside of my comfort zone. So, we flew down to Miami and what you see in this video was really us –experiencing all these things together; really just being in the moment.”

And you get that sense watching it. There is pure joy on Ray’s face as he dances in the square and takes in all the sights and sounds the city has to offer with a beautiful stranger. As for those fabulous and fun folks joining him–they’re all Miami locals.

Okay, now we must go. It’s perfect, right?

But as good as the night looks, and as utterly adorable as the “one that got away” truly is in the video, you know it doesn’t hold a candle to the one that, fortunately for Ray, didn’t get away: his girlfriend Carly Pearce.

Now that’s pretty perfect.

Ray will join Ramsey, Rosen and the rest of the Old Dominion boys on their Happy Endings World Tour this fall. “One That Got Away” is featured on his current album Amos.



</noscript> </div> Samantha Stephens Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com



