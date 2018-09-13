Miranda Lambert Joins Dolly Parton for Dumplin’

When we reported last week that Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton were putting their heads — and voices — together for the new dramedy Dumplin’, we didn’t know the when and where. All we knew was that Aniston would be playing Rosie Dickson, the mother of the plus-sized teenager Dumplin’, who is a fan of Parton and her music.

Now we know where: Netflix.

And we know when: Later this year, potentially around the holidays, with the soundtrack being released on Nov. 30.

And we know who: the film’s soundtrack will feature tracks from Miranda Lambert, Alison Krauss, Rhonda Vincent and more. And yes, Aniston sings. Parton contributed newly-recorded collaborations of some of her most popular songs along with six brand new original compositions.

The movie is based on the New York Times young adult bestseller of the same name by Julie Murphy. It’s the story of Dumplin’ — the daughter of a former beauty queen — who signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest, and causes some cattywampus chaos when other contestants follow her lead.

