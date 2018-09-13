Carrie Underwood: There Will Be Rhinestones

When Carrie Underwood was co-hosting last year’s CMA Awards, she changed her outfit 11 times. In 2016, she did it 12 times. In 2015, she did it 10 times. The moral of that story is, it looks like Underwood likes to change looks.
And even though she is pregnant right now, we had to know if she was already starting to plan what she’d wear during her 2019 Cry Pretty tour.
“I’m going to wait until I don’t look like this,” Underwood told CMT.com. “It would kind of be pointless. I feel like I would try things on and it wouldn’t matter later. So we’ll see.” Once the baby is born, that’s when she’ll likely start thinking about everything wardrobe.
“There are so many variables, like what is comfortable to wear onstage, what can be changed into and out of quickly and then how many rhinestones will fit on it because that’s a big process,” she shared.