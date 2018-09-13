Tragedy Strikes Alan Jackson’ s Family

According to a report from Nashville’s WSMV, Ben Selecman, the husband of Alan Jackson’s daughter Mattie, has died.

Selecman, 28, died on Wednesday (Sept. 13) after a boating accident in Florida.

Because Selecman worked as an Assistant District Attorney, the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office issued this statement: District Attorney Glenn Funk said the DA’s Office is thankful for every day that Ben had the opportunity to serve the people of Davidson County. Our prayers are with Ben’s family. He will be truly missed.

When Selecman and Jackson were married recently, she shared with Southern Bride how he pursued her until she realized who he really was. “He pursued me until I finally saw the handsome, outgoing, Godly guy I needed,” Jackson said. Their first dance after the ceremony was to Jackson’s dad’s debut single from 1989, “Blue Blooded Woman.”