Americana Music Honors & Awards Celebrates Rosanne Cash, John Prine and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Empowering Female Moments

When women see other women making waves in music, it shows them they can do it, too. The Americana Music Association put this empowerment on full display with a series of inspiring performances, including Courtney Marie Andrews’ “May Your Kindness Remain” in her Ryman performance debut. New Orleans’ Queen of Soul Irma Thomas (Lifetime Achievement Award, Performance) was elegance and power personified when she delivered two rousing renditions of “Time Is On My Side.” The sound system went out in her first performance, but after a reboot, she lit up the stage again like nothing ever happened.

Rosanne Cash

Rosanne Cash received the Spirit of Americana/Free Speech in Music Award and said women should never be considered inferior versions of men. She received the honor on the 15th anniversary of her late father Johnny Cash’s death. He was the inaugural recipient of the award in 2002.

Molly Tuttle

Before she took home Instrumentalist of the Year, Molly Tuttle told CMT.com, “I just hope to inspire younger girls to play their instruments and get out there and do whatever they want to do. There’s a whole group of girls I’ve gotten to meet and just talk to who are playing lead on guitar, which I think I didn’t have that many female role models who are lead guitarists. I had a couple awesome ones, but I think the more women start getting out there and doing it, I think it will just grow and grow.”

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile, a three-time 2018 nominee, was an indomitable force when she lit up the stage with “The Joke” with twins Tim and Phil Hanseroth. Before the show, she spoke with CMT.com about what an honor it is to be an inspiration to other females with a passion for music. “I almost can’t fathom it,” she said on the red carpet. “Just like when I tell Sheryl [Crow], she’s that person for me, she can’t fathom it. She almost doesn’t want to hear it. And same with the Indigo Girls and Sinead O’Connor. I think it’s an incredible honor and duty to be that for other women, young women, especially LGBTQ women in my community because gay artists and LGBT artists for me were a pillar of light and hope in my life.” The whole show ended with a grand finale of “Chain of Fools” performed by Carlile, Thomas, Andrews, the McCrary Sisters and the War and Treaty. Other female acts seen onstage included Mae, Lilly Hiatt and I’m With Her.