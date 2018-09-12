Luke Bryan Announces Georgia Benefit Show

“My hometown is more than a place for me. It is a way of life.”

That’s how Luke Bryan feels about Georgia, and it’s why he put together a benefit show for The Heart of South Georgia Fund of The Community Foundation of South Georgia. Proceeds will support relief efforts during the ongoing natural disasters all across the state.

“Growing up in South Georgia has had such an impact on me in so many ways and I’m so glad that this group of amazing artists and writers are able to come back home and help those who have been hit by such devastation over the past couple of years,” Bryan said in a press release. And in an Instagram post, he also shared how he was inspired to do something to help out back home. “In 2017 South Georgia was devastated by a tornado & the community came together and responded with heart. Now myself, @PhillPhill, @ColeSwindell, @ThePeachPickers, & @the_djrock are heading home to support the continued relief efforts. I’m so thankful to call this area home & can’t wait to see y’all,” he wrote.

The Heart of South Georgia show is scheduled for Oct. 3 at the Exchange Club of Albany in Albany, Ga. Tickets are only $51, and are on sale now.

Joining Bryan will be fellow Georgia natives Cole Swindell, Phillip Phillips, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock.

“When I was asked to be a part of this event I didn’t hesitate,” Swindell said. “Even though I get to travel the country doing what I love day after day there is nothing that gives me a sense of recharging than coming back home to South Georgia and being around the people who helped get me here. Being able to give back in some small way means the world to me.”