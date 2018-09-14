Kelsea Ballerini: Living Her Best 13-Year-Old Life

"Now This," She Shared About the Kelly Clarkson Tour Invite

Kelsea Ballerini started prepping for this tour since July 23, 2005.

That was the day Kelly Clarkson brought her Hazel Eyes Tour the Memorial Civic Coliseum to Knoxville, Tenn. And in the crowd that night 13 years ago was a teenage Ballerini, who made her mind up that Clarkson’s life onstage was going to be her life someday.

She made that happen, and now, she is going to join her music muse on the road for her Meaning of Life Tour.

“I saw @kelly_clarkson on her Behind These Hazel Eyes tour when I was 13 and it solidified my dream of being an artist. Now this. Feeling so beyond lucky to warm the stage up for my favorite artist next year,” Ballerini shared on social media on Friday (Sept. 14).

Ballerini will open for Clarkson on 19 of the dates, starting with the Jan. 24 kick-off show in California and wrapping up on Mar. 30 in South Carolina.