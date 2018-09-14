DCC: Making The Team: Trivia, Season 13, Episode 7

The Pressure is Intense and the Heat is ON

This week’s episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team can be summed up with one word: TOUGH.

Last week, we saw our first elimination from training camp, and now that the first cut has been made, we can expect to see more each week.

A special guest choreographer gets everyone fired up and a round of special auditions puts some nerves to the test.

We’re getting one step closer to making this year’s team. Can you ace this new round of DCC: Making The Team trivia? Let’s find out!

