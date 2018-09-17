TV

Bachelorette Weekend: Recap, Season 1, Episode 7

The "Ultimate Weekend" In More Ways Than One
by 53m ago

It was the “ultimate weekend” for the crew of Bach Weekend, and we mean that in more ways than one, good and bad.

Among the multiple bachelor and bachelorette parties going on simultaneously, Jennie, a Louisiana sweetheart, is ready to roll on up to Nashville for a VIP weekend of 90s country music and the Honky Tonk party bus express, of course.

This group was tame by comparison, and JJ wasn’t mad one bit about that. Meanwhile, Robbie has a meeting with a very important investor while Rachal…called off her wedding.

Everybody breathe with us…in…and out…

  1. Wedding’s Off

    Let’s just start with the REALLY hard news: Rachal called off her wedding. We know. It was a heartbreaking decision.

  2. The Ultimate Weekend

    There are so many bachelor and bachelorette parties in town this weekend, we lost count, and apparently, Nicole lost her mind for 2.3 seconds, and made yet another big mistake.

  3. Shine Bright Like a Diamond

    But Liz, on the other hand, is shining bright like a diamond with her group. Must be that birthday magic.

  4. Way Down In Louisiana

    Meanwhile, Jennie and her gals from Louisiana arrive and all of their 90s country music dreams come true.

  5. Big Trouble

    Of course Robbie was going to find out about the big hotel mixup, Nicole. And he was NOT happy.

  6. Woo Girls…and Guy

    But he knows how to recover. That’s one thing we love about this CEO.

  7. It’s My Birthday, Baches!

    Did we mention that is was Liz’s birthday? She certainly thought everyone else forgot…

  8. SURPRISE!

    But they could NEVER. Happy Birthday, Liz!

