Bachelorette Weekend: Recap, Season 1, Episode 7

The "Ultimate Weekend" In More Ways Than One

It was the “ultimate weekend” for the crew of Bach Weekend, and we mean that in more ways than one, good and bad.

Among the multiple bachelor and bachelorette parties going on simultaneously, Jennie, a Louisiana sweetheart, is ready to roll on up to Nashville for a VIP weekend of 90s country music and the Honky Tonk party bus express, of course.

This group was tame by comparison, and JJ wasn’t mad one bit about that. Meanwhile, Robbie has a meeting with a very important investor while Rachal…called off her wedding.

Everybody breathe with us…in…and out…