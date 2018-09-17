Carrie Underwood: Too Blessed to Be Angry

Carrie Underwood had every right to be mad. She recently revealed that she suffered three miscarriages in the past two years, but she still felt like her life was a little too good for her to feel bad.

“I had always been afraid to be angry, because we are so blessed. My son Isaiah is the sweetest thing, and he’s the best thing in the world. And I’m like, ’If we can never have any other kids, that’s OK because he’s amazing, and I have this amazing life,'” Underwood explained in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

“Really, what can I can complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No. And I got mad.” But she turned to songwriting as a form of therapy, and the result is her brand new Cry Pretty album.

“Right after I’d found out I’d lose a baby,” she said through her tears, “I’d have a writing session. I’d be like, ’Let’s go,’ you know? I can’t just sit around thinking about this. I wanna work. I wanna do this. Because I would literally have these horrible things going on in my life, and then have to go smile and do some interviews, or do a photo shoot, or something.

“So it was just kind of therapeutic, I guess.”

The conclusion she came to after the months of suffering is that you have to have some downs to realize when you’re up. And now that she is pregnant with her second baby, and all is well this time around, she’s giving all the credit to God. “He heard me,” she said.

The interview took place in part in Underwood’s hometown of Checotah, Okla. A place she described as the only place her soul can rest.