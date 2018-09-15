Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

If Tim McGraw’s Instagram picture is any indication, summer is very much alive and well. He spent his weekend surrounded by the deep blue sea. And come to think of it, a lot of the country stars were out last weekend enjoying what’s left of the sunshine. Jana Kramer and her baby bump soaked up the San Diego sun. Carly Pearce recharged with a quick trip back to Nashville. RaeLynn took her show to the streets of Korea. Luke Bryan shared all the suitable reasons you might have to start drinking again. And Jake Owen’s daughter Pearl was moving way too fast.

But it wasn’t all just outdoorsy fun. Kelsea Ballerini had some one-on-one time with Taylor Swift, Thomas Rhett showed off his cardboard wife, Justin Moore FaceTimed with the troops, Brett Eldredge found a little “Mean to Me” collaborator, Morgan Evans revealed his tequila-and-chips habit, and Luke Combs vented about his football-viewing struggles.

Had a special moment when a fan handed me their phone, mid FaceTime with a member of our troops… I had the pleasure of finishing the rest of the song to her, wherever she was stationed Thank y’all who serve or have served #supportourtroops pic.twitter.com/EQJj6NNFEV — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) September 15, 2018

She was crying and singing every word all night in the crowd…so I brought this sweet soul up on stage and she melted all of our hearts#yalla2018 pic.twitter.com/iqQFcBPSOP — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) September 16, 2018

I wouldn’t say I have a problem but I’m definitely an enthusiast … pic.twitter.com/T4MYuA7gWL — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) September 15, 2018

It’s 2018, we landed on the moon 49 years ago, and I still can’t watch whatever NFL game I want without DirectTV… so brutal. Go @Panthers — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) September 16, 2018