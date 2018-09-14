Jennifer Nettles Reveals Next Film Role

Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 the Musical Heads to London; And More News Around the Web

Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 the Musical is heading to London’s Savoy Theatre for a limited season running Jan. 28-Aug. 31, 2019. The production is written by Patricia Resnick with music and lyrics by Parton. Tickets go on sale Tuesday (Sept. 18).

Jennifer Nettles’ next film role will be in Focus Features’ Harriet, a biopic chronicling the heroism of abolitionist Harriet Tubman. According to Deadline, Nettles is part of an ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Erivo (Tubman), Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn and Clarke Peters.

Toby Keith will receive the Nashville Symphony’s 2018 Harmony Award at the 34th annual Symphony Ball Dec. 8. The Harmony Award is presented annually at the white-tie event to an individual who exemplifies the harmonious spirit of Nashville’s thriving and diverse music community. Previous Harmony award recipients include Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes and Vince Gill.

The charges against Gretchen Wilson relating to an August incident at Connecticut’s Bradley International Airport have been dropped. According to the Hartford Courant, Wilson appeared in Superior Court in Enfield last week where she committed to making a $500 charitable contribution to the state’s criminal injuries compensation fund. The charges will be dismissed in 13 months.