Brett Young Talks Lifetime Before Overnight Success

If there’s anyone who understands that it takes a lifetime in music to become an overnight success, it’s Brett Young.
At age 37 and after just four years in Nashville, he’s having his moment with back-to-back hits “Mercy,” “Sleep Without You,” “Like I Loved You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know,” the latter of which has been certified triple platinum.
He came up in the same Los Angeles songwriter scene that generated Gavin DeGraw, John Mayer and Jason Mraz. But the scene that raised those musicians was dwindling during Young’s time in L.A. music.