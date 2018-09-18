Where Will Blake Shelton Pop Up Next?

Everything You Need to Know About Ft. Worth

It’s been a couple decades since Blake Shelton first played Billy Bob’s Texas, years before he had the long list of hits he has these days. But even now, at the height of his country music fame, Shelton’s heading back to the Fort Worth honky-tonk to play a one-night-only special show for the 5,000 fans who get there first.

Shelton announced the free show on Monday on his social media pages.

The pop-up concert will be on Thursday (Sept. 20), and wristbands will be given out the morning of the show. Everything is on a first come, first served basis, so fans should get to Billy Bob’s as early as possible on Thursday. The live music hall is in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards.

If you get in line early and get a wristband, you’ll have about seven hours to kill before the doors open. And fortunately, there are about a million ways to kill time shopping, eating and drinking right there in the stockyards. You could even catch one of the twice-daily cattle drives. The Fort Worth Herd steers can be viewed before and after the drives behind the Livestock Exchange Building on East Exchange Avenue.

Plan Your Day:

Line-Up For Wristbands Starts At: 10:00 a.m. ET

Line-Up For Doors: 4:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Concert: 8:30 p.m.