Eric Church and Bruce Springsteen Set for Stand Up for Heroes

If a country star helps raise money for heroes, doesn’t that kind of make him a hero?

That’s what I thought when Eric Church asked the question on social media, “See you at soundcheck?”

Enter now for your chance to win VIP tickets to the Stand Up For Heroes fundraiser! The winner and a guest will be flown to New York, meet Eric at soundcheck, and enjoy the full VIP experience. Proceeds benefit @Stand4Heroes

Learn more at https://t.co/C3pyb9hl2U pic.twitter.com/GyqqYuOllI — Eric Church (@ericchurch) September 18, 2018

Church is offering a fan (and his or her plus one) the chance to hang out with him before his performance at the Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser in New York City, plus two VIP tickets to the entire concert and free flights and hotel accommodations.

Proceeds from this campaign will benefit the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which helps support veterans and helps their families heal from some of the hidden wounds of war such as traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress and depression. Woodruff and his family started the foundation after he was covering conflict in Iraq in 2006 for ABC’s World News Tonight. When a roadside bomb hit his armored vehicle at the time, he sustained a life-threatening traumatic brain injury.

The 12th annual SUFH concert is set for November 5, 2018, at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Church will perform along with comedians Jim Gaffigan, Jon Stewart and Seth Meyers, plus his hero, Bruce Springsteen.



