Faith Hill Wants You To Vote

It’s the topic of conversation heard and overheard everywhere right now: the importance of voting.

And Faith Hill is here to help spread that message along.

Hill, along with her superstar hubby Tim McGraw, serves as co-chair of When We All Vote, a brand-new, non-partisan not-for-profit group that aims to unite citizens around the importance of registering and casting your vote.

“When we all vote we make a difference,” Hill said in a statement. “A difference that can be felt all the way from Tennessee to the nation’s capital, and everywhere in between.”

She’s so right–and yet shockingly enough, voter turnout at the polls seems to only dwindle as of late. To get Americans fired up about raising their voices, When We All Vote has announced a week of action beginning Sept. 29. Hill will make a special appearance at the Nashville Voter Rally that same day, an event that’s open to the public, but sure to fill up quickly. To RSVP, click here.

Hill and McGraw will continue working closely with When We All Vote co-chairs former First Lady Michelle Obama, Oscar-winner Tom Hanks, Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe and Chris Paul.