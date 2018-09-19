Blake Shelton Celebrates Two Chart-Topping Singles With Their Seven Writers

Looking as affable and amused as he does on The Voice, Blake Shelton drank in the adulation of the music industry insiders who joined him Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 18) at his Ole Red saloon in Nashville to celebrate his two latest No. 1 singles — “Every Time I Hear That Song” and “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

In the spotlight as well were the songwriters behind the hits — Aimee Mayo, Chris Lindsey and Brett and Brad Warren (“Every Time I Hear That Song”) and Matt Dragstrem, Ben Hayslip and Josh Thompson (“I’ll Name the Dogs”).

As the guests were streaming in and keeping the bar busy, publicists set up photo shoots of Shelton with people from the various groups involved in the songs’ success, including 14 different music publishers and personnel from Shelton’s record label, Warner Bros.

This task took something over a half hour to complete, but Shelton smiled through it all.

Speaking for BMI, the performance rights organization that co-sponsored the event with its fellow PRO, ASCAP, David Preston reminded the crowd that Mayo was co-writer of Lonestar’s massive 1999 hit, “Amazed” (as was her husband, Lindsey). Then he pointed out that the Warren Brothers were co-writers of Toby Keith’s ultimate party song, “Red Solo Cup.”

