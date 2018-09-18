Music

Luke Combs, Luke Bryan Still Prevail on Albums, Singles Charts

Upchurch and Carrie Underwood Score Highest New Entries
by 9/18/2018

Last week’s top country album and song remain in the catbird seat this week as well. They are Luke CombsThis One’s for You and Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.