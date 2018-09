Luke Combs, Luke Bryan Still Prevail on Albums, Singles Charts

Last week’s top country album and song remain in the catbird seat this week as well. They are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You and Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.”



The highest debuting album is Upchurch’s Supernatural, rolling in at No. 6, while Carrie Underwood’s “Love Wins” checks in at No. 34 as the top new song.Sister Hazel’s EP Wind bows at No. 46. There are three album re-entries — Elv1s: 30 #1 Hits (No. 29), the eponymous Dylan Scott (No. 42) and Alan Jackson’s Precious Memories Collection (No. 43).

Jason Aldean’s “Girls Like You” enters at No. 47, and Thomas Rhett’s “Sixteen” snaps back at No. 53.

Completing the Top 5 albums array, in descending order, are Kane Brown, Dan +Shay, Chris Stapleton’s Traveller and Aldean’s Rearview Town.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Scott’s “Hooked,” Old Dominion’s “Hotel Key,” Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma” and Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple.”