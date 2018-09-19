Lee Ann Womack Named ASCAP’s Golden Note Recipient

</noscript> </div>

From her 1997 breakout album, she amassed Top 5 singles as “The Fool,” “You’ve Got to Talk To Me,” “A Little Past Little Rock,” and “Ashes By Now.” Her behemoth “I Hope You Dance,” — from the triple-platinum 2000 album of the same name — enjoyed international crossover success, as well.

Including her 1997 eponymous debut, Womack has released six albums and accumulated international chart-topping hits. The Grammy winner is a six-time CMA award winner and has five Academy of Country Music awards.

Womack remains an in-demand guest vocalist and has been featured on projects by Dolly Parton, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Don Henley, Rodney Crowell and Brothers Osborne, among others. She is on tour through November.