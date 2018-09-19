Lee Ann Womack Named ASCAP’s Golden Note Recipient

Lee Ann Womack is the 2018 recipient of the ASCAP Golden Note Award. She will receive the honor at the invitation-only ASCAP Country Music Awards on Nov. 12 in Nashville.
The annual event celebrates the year’s top songwriters and the most-performed country songs. The Golden Note Award recognizes composers and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones. Previous recipients include Don Williams, Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers, Lindsey Buckingham, Lionel Richie, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and JD Souther.