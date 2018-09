Lee Ann Womack Named ASCAP’s Golden Note Recipient

Lee Ann Womack is the 2018 recipient of the ASCAP Golden Note Award. She will receive the honor at the invitation-only ASCAP Country Music Awards on Nov. 12 in Nashville.

The annual event celebrates the year’s top songwriters and the most-performed country songs. The Golden Note Award recognizes composers and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones. Previous recipients include Don Williams, Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers, Lindsey Buckingham, Lionel Richie, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and JD Souther.



After signing with Tree Publishing in 1995, Womack immediately found herself co-writing with the likes of Ricky Skaggs, Bill Anderson and Mark Wright; some of those songs were recorded by both Skaggs and Anderson. After spending a few years as a professional songwriter, Womack was signed to Decca Records, becoming one of the breakout contemporary country stars of the late ‘90s.

From her 1997 breakout album, she amassed Top 5 singles as “The Fool,” “You’ve Got to Talk To Me,” “A Little Past Little Rock,” and “Ashes By Now.” Her behemoth “I Hope You Dance,” — from the triple-platinum 2000 album of the same name — enjoyed international crossover success, as well.

Including her 1997 eponymous debut, Womack has released six albums and accumulated international chart-topping hits. The Grammy winner is a six-time CMA award winner and has five Academy of Country Music awards.

Womack remains an in-demand guest vocalist and has been featured on projects by Dolly Parton, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Don Henley, Rodney Crowell and Brothers Osborne, among others. She is on tour through November.