Brett Young on Those Four A.M. Nights

Brett Young met his fiance Taylor Mills about 10 years ago. And if you run into Young now, you’ll see the “T” necklace he wears all the time, because that way it feels like she’s with him wherever he goes.

He says it was love at first sight — at least for him — when a mutual friend of theirs introduced them.

“The way I was able to hang out with her was that it was a group hang out. I brought a buddy, and she brought a girlfriend. We kind of popped around at the bars and restaurants and clubs in old town Scottsdale,” Young told CMT.com. “It was honestly what could have been a really awkward junior high dance, but it turned into one of those talking til 4 a.m. kind of nights.”



Young also fell in love with the way Mills listened. "If anybody knows me, they know that if I have something to say, I have too much to say," he shared. "I was absolutely pleasantly surprised to find somebody who didn't tell me to shut up." Before Young heads into this year's CMA Awards, where he is nominated for new artist of the year, he sat down with CMT.com to talk about Mills and his next batch of tunes. "The new record is definitely going to be a little different because of the place I'm at in my life. I went from singing a bunch of really sad heartbreak songs to being happily engaged and getting ready to get married," he explained. "But I made sure that didn't translate into a 12-song sappy record that only people who are crazy in love can relate to." Making a record that relatable meant calling on other songwriters so that he could capture all the feels. Even when those songs weren't ones he penned. "I just have always had the mentality of the best songs need to win. As long as it's content I can relate to when I get onstage and perform it, then people can see I'm connected to it whether I wrote it or not." Young will launch CMT's Here Tonight tour on Nov. 16 in Royal Oak, Mich. with Rachel Wammack and Tyler Rich.




