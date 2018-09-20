Brett Young on Those Four A.M. Nights

Brett Young met his fiance Taylor Mills about 10 years ago. And if you run into Young now, you’ll see the “T” necklace he wears all the time, because that way it feels like she’s with him wherever he goes.
He says it was love at first sight — at least for him — when a mutual friend of theirs introduced them.
“The way I was able to hang out with her was that it was a group hang out. I brought a buddy, and she brought a girlfriend. We kind of popped around at the bars and restaurants and clubs in old town Scottsdale,” Young told CMT.com. “It was honestly what could have been a really awkward junior high dance, but it turned into one of those talking til 4 a.m. kind of nights.”