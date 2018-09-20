See The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Saddle Up Like Real Cowgirls

All work and no play makes even the most dedicated Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders stressed to the max. Good thing DCC Director Kelli Finglass was ready to give the girls a little break from training camp to learn how they rope and ride in Texas, cowgirl style.

In a little sneak peek of tonight’s episode, we’ll see the Finglass and the girls learn to lasso and crack the whip at the stockyards at Billy Bob’s Texas, and even though only a handful of the hopefuls are Lonestar state natives, the entire bunch caught on very quickly.

This is our kind of day-off activity right here.

http://www.cmt.com/video-clips/1onuey/dallas-cowboys-cheerleaders-making-the-team-cracking-the-whip

Sadly, it’s not all fun and games tonight. Training Camp is still underway and you know that means more cuts from the roster will come before the night ends.

