Dylan Scott Plots Nothing To Do Town Tour

Currently on tour through November, Dylan Scott has announced his 17-city Nothing To Do Town Tour with Seth Ennis will launch Jan. 17 at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Sept. 21) through Scott’s website.



Up next for Scott is his inaugural benefit country festival, Bayou Stock on Nov. 17 in Sterlington, La. The Bastrop native will lead an all-star lineup featuring Morgan Evans, Lainey Wilson and local artist Barrett Pepper. Proceeds will go to help buy Christmas gifts for local kids in need. Tickets are available through the Bayou Stock website. Here’s a complete list of dates for Scott’s Nothing To Do Tour: Jan. 17: New York, NY — Gramercy Theatre

Jan. 18: Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club

Jan. 19: Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring

Jan. 24: Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s

Jan. 25: Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Jan. 26: Indianapolis, IN — Deluxe at Old National Centre

Jan. 31: Detroit, MI — Saint Andrew’s Hall Feb. 1: Grand Rapids, MI — The Intersection

Feb. 2: Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

Feb. 7: Rosemont, IL — Joe’s Live

Feb. 9: Louisville, KY — Mercury Ballroom

Feb. 14: Nashville, TN — The Cannery Ballroom

Feb. 15: Raleigh, NC — The Ritz Theatre

Feb. 16: Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

Feb. 21: Orlando, FL — House of Blues

Feb. 22: Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

Feb. 21: Orlando, FL — House of Blues

Feb. 22: Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

Feb. 23: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore




