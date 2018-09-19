Music

Dylan Scott Plots Nothing To Do Town Tour

Inaugural Bayou Stock Funds Christmas Gifts for Children in Need
by 9/19/2018

Currently on tour through November, Dylan Scott has announced his 17-city Nothing To Do Town Tour with Seth Ennis will launch Jan. 17 at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday (Sept. 21) through Scott’s website.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.