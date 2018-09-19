Music Dylan Scott Plots Nothing To Do Town Tour Inaugural Bayou Stock Funds Christmas Gifts for Children in Need by CMT.com Staff 9/19/2018 Currently on tour through November, Dylan Scott has announced his 17-city Nothing To Do Town Tour with Seth Ennis will launch Jan. 17 at New York City’s Gramercy Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday (Sept. 21) through Scott’s website. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Up next for Scott is his inaugural benefit country festival, Bayou Stock on Nov. 17 in Sterlington, La. The Bastrop native will lead an all-star lineup featuring Morgan Evans, Lainey Wilson and local artist Barrett Pepper. Proceeds will go to help buy Christmas gifts for local kids in need. Tickets are available through the Bayou Stock website. Here’s a complete list of dates for Scott’s Nothing To Do Tour: Jan. 17: New York, NY — Gramercy Theatre Jan. 18: Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club Jan. 19: Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring Jan. 24: Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s Jan. 25: Cleveland, OH — House of Blues Jan. 26: Indianapolis, IN — Deluxe at Old National Centre Jan. 31: Detroit, MI — Saint Andrew’s Hall Feb. 1: Grand Rapids, MI — The Intersection Feb. 2: Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater Feb. 7: Rosemont, IL — Joe’s Live Feb. 9: Louisville, KY — Mercury Ballroom Feb. 14: Nashville, TN — The Cannery Ballroom Feb. 15: Raleigh, NC — The Ritz Theatre Feb. 16: Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre Feb. 21: Orlando, FL — House of Blues Feb. 22: Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues Feb. 23: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore CMT.com Staff