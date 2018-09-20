Dolly Parton’s Latest Message on Women’s Suffrage

Every woman who is of voting age nationwide is forever tied to one Tennessee mother.
Her name was Phoebe Ensminger Burn, and it was her letter in August 1920 to her then 24-year-old son, a representative from East Tennessee named Harry Burn, that influenced him to vote for the ratification of the 19th amendment.
Nearly 100 years later, Dolly Parton revisits the importance of this sacred amendment in her new song, “A Woman’s Right.” The patriotic anthem is among the tracks on the More Perfect podcast’s compilation, 27: The Most Perfect Album.
