Dolly Parton’s Latest Message on Women’s Suffrage

Every woman who is of voting age nationwide is forever tied to one Tennessee mother.

Her name was Phoebe Ensminger Burn, and it was her letter in August 1920 to her then 24-year-old son, a representative from East Tennessee named Harry Burn, that influenced him to vote for the ratification of the 19th amendment.

Nearly 100 years later, Dolly Parton revisits the importance of this sacred amendment in her new song, “A Woman’s Right.” The patriotic anthem is among the tracks on the More Perfect podcast’s compilation, 27: The Most Perfect Album.



The series' new episodes will serve as the compilation's audio liner notes and feature narration by award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, The Hunger Games). "I was very happy to participate in Jad Abumrad's podcast's album," Parton says in a release. "Being lucky enough to be a successful woman in business, I wanted to exercise my right to write about the 19th Amendment to praise and uplift women. Of course, I did a fun take on my song 'A Woman's Right,' and I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I, some good gals, and a few good guys did putting it together for you." Other artists who contributed music for the project include They Might Be Giants, Devendra Banhart, Kash Doll, Torres, Kevin Morby, Amber Coffman and many others.




