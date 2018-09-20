Julie Roberts Tells How Her Career Fell Apart in New Memoir

Julie Roberts has had a turbulent life, as she vividly recounts in her new memoir, Beauty in the Breakdown. And she’s still swimming against the current.
The South Carolina-born singer erupted onto the country music scene in 2004 with the hard-edged, wounded-woman single, “Break Down Here,” and its dark, foreboding music video. Although the song rose only to No. 18 in Billboard, Roberts’ bluesy delivery, glowing good looks and intensive label support soon propelled her self-titled debut album to gold status.
In many ways, the glittering party her label, Mercury Records, staged in February 2005 to celebrate the album’s sale of half-a-million copies was the emotional high point of Roberts’ career (CMT.com covered that party.).