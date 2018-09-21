Carrie Underwood: Overwhelmed and Overjoyed

Carrie Underwood is having a moment right now. And it’s a really, really great moment. Right after the release of her highly anticipated Cry Pretty album on Friday (Sept. 14), she was celebrated all over again in Hollywood.

“What an amazing day! I am overwhelmed and overjoyed at the love I felt at my Hollywood #WalkOfFame Ceremony,” Underwood shared on Instagram after the ceremony on Thursday. “Thank you @simoncowell and @bradpaisley for the kind words. It was an honor to have you there! Thanks to all the amazing fans that came out! This is a day I will never forget!”

When Underwood auditioned for American Idol in 2004 — 2004! — Cowell remembered how it felt when he heard her sing for the first time.

“This shy lady walks in and sings ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ and the show turned into full color. That was the effect Carrie had on me and the producers, and we thought we may have found a great artist here,” Cowell said during his speech at the ceremony. He was also the one who famously told Underwood in 2005, “I will make a prediction: Not only will you win this show, you will sell more records than any other previous Idol winner.”

After the ceremony was over and Underwood’s star was revealed, she shared another picture on Instagram. One of her with her husband Mike Fisher and their son Isaiah. “And my life wouldn’t be what it is without my boys, my family and my friends! Thanks to all who could come today! I don’t deserve all of this! But I am so grateful and my heart is so full!”