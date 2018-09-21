Eric Church Details Double Down Tour

Eric Church’s 2019 will have him performing two nights in 18 cities plus a Nashville stadium gig in support of his upcoming album Desperate Man.

Much like his Holdin’ My Own Tour, there will be no direct support acts on Church’s upcoming Double Down Tour. His goal is to showcase six albums worth of material across two very different nights of music.

For the first time ever, Church will offer tickets for seats inside the stage through the brand new Eric Church app. Members of his fan club, the Church Choir, will also have the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive hotel deals in all Double Down Tour cities plus additional surprises related to the tour.



</noscript> </div>

The Church Choir will get priority access to tickets during a fan club presale. To ensure tickets end up in the hands of real fans and not ticket scalpers, after the fan club presale, tickets will be sold during Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale. All fans interested in priority access to tickets should get verified. Registration is underway. Desparate Man arrives Oct. 5. Eric Church’s 2019 Double Down Tour dates are as follows: Jan. 18: Omaha, NE CHI Health Center+

Jan. 19: Omaha, NE CHI Health Center+

Jan. 25: St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center+

Jan. 26: St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center+ Feb. 1: Boston, MA TD Garden+

Feb. 2: Boston, MA TD Garden+

Feb. 8: Minneapolis, MN Target Center+

Feb. 9: Minneapolis, MN Target Center+

Feb. 15: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena+

Feb. 16: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena+

Feb. 22: Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena*

Feb. 23: Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena* March 1: Kansas City, MO Sprint Center+

March 2: Kansas City, MO Sprint Center+

March 8: Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena+

March 9: Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena+

March 15: Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum+

March 16: Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum+

March 22: Chicago, IL Allstate Arena*

March 23: Chicago, IL Allstate Arena*

March 29: Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum+

March 30: Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum+ April 12: Dallas, TX American Airlines Center*

April 13: Dallas, TX American Airlines Center*

April 19: Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena*

April 20: Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena*

April 26: Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

April 27: Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena* May 3: Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena+

May 4: Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena+

May 10: Denver, CO Pepsi Center*

May 11: Denver, CO Pepsi Center*

May 17: Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center*

May 18: Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center*

May 25: Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium# June 28: George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre#

June 29: George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre# +on sale October 5 at 10am local time

*on sale October 12 at 10am local time

#on sale October 19 at 10am local time Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors. Embedded from www.youtube.com



