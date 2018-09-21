Eric Church Details Double Down Tour

Eric Church’s 2019 will have him performing two nights in 18 cities plus a Nashville stadium gig in support of his upcoming album Desperate Man.
Much like his Holdin’ My Own Tour, there will be no direct support acts on Church’s upcoming Double Down Tour. His goal is to showcase six albums worth of material across two very different nights of music.
For the first time ever, Church will offer tickets for seats inside the stage through the brand new Eric Church app. Members of his fan club, the Church Choir, will also have the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive hotel deals in all Double Down Tour cities plus additional surprises related to the tour.