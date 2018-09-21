Route 91 Survivors Attend Jason Aldean Concert

Less than a week from the one-year anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a large group of survivors attended a Jason Aldean show to take back a concert memory that was stolen from them.

The performance was Thursday (Sept. 20) in Chula Vista, Calif., a city that was on Aldean’s 2017 tour schedule following the tragedy in Las Vegas. He canceled the original show, and Thursday’s concert was his first in the San Diego area since the cancellation.

Fifty-eight people died, and hundreds more were injured when a gunman opened fire into a crowd of 22,000 enjoying Aldean’s headlining performance at Route 91. Many of the survivors at Thursday’s concert gathered outside the venue before the show to connect and commemorate the lives lost.

“Just being within the community of survivors, it’s definitely helping 100 percent,” survivor Elizabeth Carvalho told NBC 7 San Diego.

In one of his most recent interviews with CMT.com, Aldean said healing from the tragedy had strengthened the relationship he has with his fans. “It’s made them see me for me and more of a human other than this larger than life character,” he said. “I think people have realized you go through stuff just like they do. People probably see me in a different light, which has been good.”

His upcoming Concert for the Cure at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar on Oct. 3 in Nashville will close out Aldean’s touring year. Proceeds will support the fight against breast cancer through Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee. To date, Aldean’s annual Concert for the Cure benefits have raised more than $3.6 million for the Komen organization.



