Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

It’s officially fall, y’all. And that means that some of the country artists we love are starting to break out of their summer routines and try new things. Like how Morgan Evans shared a cultural awakening with his mom. Or how his wife Kelsea Ballerini shared a stage with him. Then there was Tim McGraw, who posted the birthday tweet to end all birthday tweets with his crazy-in-love message to his wife Faith Hill.

Elsewhere, Darius Rucker recognized his own conduct unbecoming, Jason Aldean had a fan moment with Ludacris, Carly Pearce felt blessed to be with a man who happily drinks coffee out of a wine-and-cat themed mug, Brothers Osborne reveled in every note they got to play on a 1959 Les Paul, Lee Brice had ample time to kill at the Minneapolis airport, Brett Eldredge was in fly-fishing heaven, Old Dominion was proud (and grateful) about the money Nashville helped them raise, and someone cast a spell on Maren Morris.

And last — but not at all least — Carrie Underwood and Jimmy Fallon did their best Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers in a karoake version of Rogers’ 1983 “Islands in the Stream.”

Watching my mother eat hot chicken and waffles for the first time. I wish everyone could see this. #culturalawakening — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) September 23, 2018

When I wake up next to you in our 80’s.I’ll smile at the life we’ve built pic.twitter.com/cST05r7lv2 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) September 21, 2018

I would like to apologize to the @MiamiDolphins, Coach Gase, Mr. Ross and the whole organization!! My doubt was Unbecoming of the Dolphin Family. I know haters are gonna say “3 games” but keep doing what u guys are doing!! — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) September 23, 2018

Took this guy to the airport earlier after he decided last minute to stay home an extra day so he could spend 20 hours with me because he knew I needed it. You're truly the best thing that's ever happened to me @michaelraymusic ❤️ also, that coffee mug pic.twitter.com/Hpzv74OY4m — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) September 23, 2018

When someone let’s you borrow a 1959 Les Paul Burst worth more than your house and you’re forever ruined because you’ll never play a guitar as good that one so you try to play as many notes as possible because there’s a damn good chance you’ll never have that opportunity again. pic.twitter.com/cctFZbK2Hw — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) September 22, 2018

Jimmy and @carrieunderwood give an impromptu performance of "Islands in the Stream" after filming #FallonCentralPark: https://t.co/s3KZvyhqAx — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) September 23, 2018