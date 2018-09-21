Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed
by 10m ago

It’s officially fall, y’all. And that means that some of the country artists we love are starting to break out of their summer routines and try new things. Like how Morgan Evans shared a cultural awakening with his mom. Or how his wife Kelsea Ballerini shared a stage with him. Then there was Tim McGraw, who posted the birthday tweet to end all birthday tweets with his crazy-in-love message to his wife Faith Hill.

Elsewhere, Darius Rucker recognized his own conduct unbecoming, Jason Aldean had a fan moment with Ludacris, Carly Pearce felt blessed to be with a man who happily drinks coffee out of a wine-and-cat themed mug, Brothers Osborne reveled in every note they got to play on a 1959 Les Paul, Lee Brice had ample time to kill at the Minneapolis airport, Brett Eldredge was in fly-fishing heaven, Old Dominion was proud (and grateful) about the money Nashville helped them raise, and someone cast a spell on Maren Morris.

And last — but not at all least — Carrie Underwood and Jimmy Fallon did their best Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers in a karoake version of Rogers’ 1983 “Islands in the Stream.”

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.