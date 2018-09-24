Justin Moore Is #MSDCOUNTRYSTRONG

This is what being #MSDCOUNTRYSTRONG looks like:

On Friday night (Sept. 21), Justin Moore took the stage at the Florida Atlantic University auditorium, brought up to the stage the families who lost loved ones when 17 people were killed at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, and played his entire show to benefit the MSD Fund.

Moore called it the #MSDCOUNTRYSTRONG concert, a charity show set up to honor the heroes, victims and survivors of gun violence in schools. Moore also donated $30,000 to the MSD Fund.

“I’m of the belief that when God allows you to have a platform like I have, you’re supposed to use it for good,” Moore said in a press release.

“I’m a father of four. I send each and every one of them to school every day and drop them off. Usually it’s late, but I drop them off each and every day. My first prayer is that they’ll come home safe that afternoon.”

“I can’t even fathom what these families up here — and maybe some of you guys — have had to deal with and the difficulty this has caused. So sorry for that. I’m not going to pretend to know what that feels like. Just know that from me and my camp that we’ll be praying for guys for your continued healing, and we hope and pray that one day,” he said, “at some point, you’ll see your loved ones again.”

He also dedicated his 2011 hit song “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” — also a Rhett Akins song from 2006 — to the servicemen and women, security guards, nurses, policemen and teachers in the crowd at the Boca Raton show.

“I’ve got to be honest,” he shared, “I’ve done a lot of charity events over the years benefiting so many different things. I’ll tell you what. This one has really touched me, having the opportunity here tonight to meet wives and dads and moms, brothers, sisters and sons and daughters. It really is touching, especially me being a father, it effects me.”