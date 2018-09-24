Chris Young Brings Losing Sleep Tour to Nashville

Fans at Chris Young’s headlining debut at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena didn’t want to miss a minute of his Losing Sleep Tour on Saturday (Sept. 22).

Young’s sold-out hometown crowd of nearly 14,000 fans was dotted with lifelong supporters who have loved his music since his early years when the only place he was headlining at the time was the El Chico Mexican restaurant in Murfreesboro, Tenn. where he was raised. At various moments during his show, he called those loyal fans out by name, thanking them for believing in him since the beginning. His 17-song hit-filled performance had the sold-out crowd singing every word sometimes louder than the band itself. According to his publicist, the applause from the audience reached 116 decibels.

Highlights from the night included surprise appearances by Cassadee Pope on “Think of You” and Brad Paisley “I’m Still a Guy.” Opener Morgan Evans welcomed wife Kelsea Ballerini for a surprise live duet on “Dance with Me” during his opening set. Kane Brown had everyone on their feet singing along to every single song including his signature anthem, “Learning.”

Young’s performance at the Bridgestone marked a triple-crown achievement in his history headlining Nashville’s music venues. Including the arena, the Grand Ole Opry member has previously sold out concerts at Ascend Amphitheatre and the historic Ryman Auditorium.

Enjoy scenes from Young’s Saturday night:

Jeff Johnson

Bridgestone Arena