Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Sitting Pretty Atop Both Country and All-Genres Charts

Old Dominion Racks Up 5th No. 1 Single with “Hotel Key”
Well, I guess we all saw this one coming.

Carrie Underwood’s much-anticipated new album, Cry Pretty, pretty much blows up the charts this week, debuting at No. 1 on both Billboard’s country list and the Billboard 200 all-genres rankings.

