Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Sitting Pretty Atop Both Country and All-Genres Charts

</noscript> </div>

This is the fourth of Underwood’s six studio albums to top both charts. All six have been No. 1 country, beginning in 2005 with Some Hearts. This is also Underwood’s first No. 1 for her new record label, Capitol Nashville.

And just in case you’re wondering, the next highest country album on the Billboard 200 is Luke Combs’ tenacious This One’s for You, which currently stands there at No. 18.

There are no other new albums this time around, but three make a comeback — Keith Urban’s Graffiti U (No. 32), Chris Young’s Losing Sleep (No. 48) and Kenny Chesney’s Greatest Hits II (No. 50).

Two new songs make their entrance — Billy Currington’s “Bring It on Over” (No. 29) and Brett Young’s “Here Tonight” (No 51).

Rounding out the Top 5 albums, in descending order, are Combs’ This One’s for You (last week’s No. 1), Jason Aldean’s Rearview Town and the self-titled Kane Brown and Dan + Shay.

The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Russell Dickerson’s “Blue Tacoma,” Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” (last week’s No. 1), Dylan Scott’s “Hooked” and Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple.”