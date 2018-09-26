Faith Hill: Choked Up and Fired Up

Faith Hill means business.

And here’s how we know. When she spoke at the Katie Cook-emceed When We All Vote event in Nashville on Monday evening (Sept. 24), she told the crowd exactly what she wanted to accomplish. But first, she shared a story about her husband Tim McGraw.

“Tim was one of those people who, when he turned 18, he was lined up and registered to vote,” Hill shared. “He knew what was going on, he was right there, he was in it. However, for me, voting and registering wasn’t something I took seriously until I became a mom.” She added that she is the proud mom of three daughters, two of whom are now officially of voting age.

“I realized that I needed to make my voice heard, and to do so I needed to do that at the ballot box; not only for me but for my kids. I wanted to try to do my part and try to elect leaders who were committed to creating a better world for my girls, for my community, for my country, for a better place for them to grow up.

“That’s what it’s all about: when we all vote, we all do better.”

Hill is co-chairing the new nonpartisan, nonprofit group When We All Vote with her husband, Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe and Chris Paul. The goal is to get everyone to register to vote, to start conversations about voting, and then ultimately, to vote.

“We live in a democracy, [and] we wanna keep it,” she said. “And it’s up to all of us to start the conversations with our friends, with our families. It’s important to talk to our friends and our families and explain the importance of every single election because not everyone understands that and immediately recognizes the importance of it.”

She encouraged everyone in the crowd to tell five (or 10, or 15, or 25) friends to vote.

“Did you know that in the last election, Tennessee was 49th in the nation for voter turnout? Are you okay with that? Seriously, that’s not who we are. That does not represent our state the way we know we can be represented.”

As she wrapped up her remarks, with a “Let’s not be 49th this time” message, Hill asked the people there for their word.

The deadline for voter registration is Oct. 9 to vote in the Nov. 6 elections. Americans who are voting age who need to register can text “WeAllVote” to 97779 or go to the When We All Vote website to register now.

Highlights from Monday’s event will be featured on an all new CMT Hot 20 Countdown airing Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 29-30) at 9 a.m. ET.