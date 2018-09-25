PHOTOS: Scenes from Farm Aid 2018

A strong contingent of modern country music’s most authentic voices descended on Hartford, Conn. on Saturday (Sept. 22) for Farm Aid 2018.

The all-star lineup included performances by Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and board members Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp and Neil Young.

But although the music was world-class, thousands of fans showed up early at the Xfinity Theatre before the day-long event even started, and it was mostly in support of American family farms.

Since its 1985 inception, Farm Aid has raised more than $53 million to support family farmers. Proceeds from the annual concert and the initiative’s community of donors are granted to IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofits working to strengthen America’s family farm agriculture. So far, more than $22 million has been allotted to over 300 organizations nationwide.

According to the Hartford Courant, Saturday’s Farm Aid was the first in Connecticut and organizers hoped the event would raise $1.5 million towards its ongoing mission.

Enjoy scenes from Farm Aid 2018: