Music

PHOTOS: Scenes from Farm Aid 2018

Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson and More Play Annual Benefit for Family Farms
by 11h ago

A strong contingent of modern country music’s most authentic voices descended on Hartford, Conn. on Saturday (Sept. 22) for Farm Aid 2018.

The all-star lineup included performances by Kacey Musgraves, Margo Price, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and board members Willie Nelson, Dave Matthews, John Mellencamp and Neil Young.

But although the music was world-class, thousands of fans showed up early at the Xfinity Theatre before the day-long event even started, and it was mostly in support of American family farms.

Since its 1985 inception, Farm Aid has raised more than $53 million to support family farmers. Proceeds from the annual concert and the initiative’s community of donors are granted to IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofits working to strengthen America’s family farm agriculture. So far, more than $22 million has been allotted to over 300 organizations nationwide.

According to the Hartford Courant, Saturday’s Farm Aid was the first in Connecticut and organizers hoped the event would raise $1.5 million towards its ongoing mission.

Enjoy scenes from Farm Aid 2018:

  1. Willie Nelson and Friends

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  2. Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  3. Trigger

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  4. Margo Price

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images
    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  5. Kacey Musgraves

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images
    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  6. Chris Stapleton

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images
    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  7. The Wisdom Indian Dancers

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  8. Sturgill Simpson

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  9. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images
    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  10. Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images
    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  11. John Mellencamp

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  12. Neil Young

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images
    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.