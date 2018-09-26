Loretta Lynn Shines in “Ain’t Not Time To Go”

“I can’t give you the entire Loretta Lynn story, because I’m positive there’s more to come. You just watch.”
Those are Lynn’s closing words in her famous memoir, Coal Miner’s Daughter. And her newest release, “Ain’t No Time To Go” shows her loyal fans worldwide she has a whole lot more of her story to tell.
“Ain’t No Time To Go” is among her three new originals on the 13-song Wouldn’t It Be Great which arrives Friday (Sept. 28) and features new versions of “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” her first No. 1 “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” and “God Makes No Mistakes” from 2004’s Jack White-produced Van Lear Rose album.
“Ain’t No Time to Go” takes on the perennial theme of mortality and addresses how we’re never prepared to say goodbye to those we love. The video, directed by Dave McClister, is the first new piece of Lynn on film after recovering from a series of health issues, including a stroke in May 2017 that delayed the release of Wouldn’t It Be Great to this year and a broken hip. Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas are among the instrumentalists featured in the clip.