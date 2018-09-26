Loretta Lynn Shines in “Ain’t Not Time To Go”

“I can’t give you the entire Loretta Lynn story, because I’m positive there’s more to come. You just watch.”

Those are Lynn’s closing words in her famous memoir, Coal Miner’s Daughter. And her newest release, “Ain’t No Time To Go” shows her loyal fans worldwide she has a whole lot more of her story to tell.

“Ain’t No Time To Go” is among her three new originals on the 13-song Wouldn’t It Be Great which arrives Friday (Sept. 28) and features new versions of “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” her first No. 1 “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” and “God Makes No Mistakes” from 2004’s Jack White-produced Van Lear Rose album.

“Ain’t No Time to Go” takes on the perennial theme of mortality and addresses how we’re never prepared to say goodbye to those we love. The video, directed by Dave McClister, is the first new piece of Lynn on film after recovering from a series of health issues, including a stroke in May 2017 that delayed the release of Wouldn’t It Be Great to this year and a broken hip. Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas are among the instrumentalists featured in the clip.

Lynn mainly recorded the music at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tenn. with producers Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash, who considers Lynn as his second mom. Together, they've recorded well over 100 songs and the musical telepathy between the two was natural because she reminds him so much of his mother, June Carter Cash. And basically, Lynn has known Cash since birth. "They're cut from the same mold," Cash told CMT.com in a recent interview. "She's the same age as my mother and my father, and they're a lot alike. They really are. Co-producing with Patsy, her daughter, I've recorded more material of Loretta than any other artists I've ever worked with. Loretta's a bright light. And there's so much love in her for everyone, and wit and charm, and sarcasm. And she's not afraid to say what she believes in whether you like it or not." Lynn is the 2018 CMT Artist of a Lifetime. Oscar winner Sissy Spacek will present Lynn with her honor and her contributions to music will be celebrated at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, premiering live from Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 17. Her newest album Wouldn't It Be Great arrives Friday (Sept. 28).




