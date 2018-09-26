Luke Bryan on Raising Gentlemanly Boys

Manners matter. They just do. No matter how famous you are, no matter how wealthy you are, and no matter what connections you may have. Being polite (and kind and respectful and good) is everything. And Luke Bryan knows how blessed he is to have a house full of boys who haven’t outgrown the golden rule that guides them.

Bryan’s sons Bo, 10 and Tate, 8, and his nephew Til, 16, make him proud with how well-mannered they all are. “They’ve carved a path toward being gentlemen and gentlemanly boys,” Bryan said backstage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas last weekend. “They come home and sit down they do their homework and I’m like, ‘I didn’t do that when I was a kid.’”

And while the boys may be growing up with more discipline than Bryan did, he’s happy to report that he and his wife Caroline have been able to show the boys so many parts of the world, thanks to his job.

“They’re just well-rounded kids — learning farm life and how to live on a farm and do outdoor things,” the avid outdoorsman said, “but they’ve also come with me and been on set of American Idol and to these big cities and watched me do Dodgers Stadium and have seen the whole world and have a nice perception of it.”

Bryan will kick off his six-stop 2018 Farm Tour on Thursday night (Sept. 27), then will resume his stadium and arena tour on Oct. 11 in Oregon.