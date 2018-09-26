Pistol Annies Unleash the Truth on Interstate Gospel

After many weeks of posting many social media pics from the studio, the Pistol Annies’ highly anticipated third album Interstate Gospel will be released on Nov. 2.

The trio’s Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley originally revealed the 14-song track list via an old school postcard campaign to fans last week. Pre-orders come with instant downloads of the title track, “Best Years of My Life” and “Got My Name Changed Back.”

“The best way to describe this record is that it sounds like [three] women came unleashed and told a bunch of truth,” the group posted online. “We didn’t hold back and we’re proud of it.”

To support the album, the Grammy-nominated group will headline three intimate shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 25, The Town Hall in New York City on Nov. 2 and The Novo in Los Angeles on Nov. 7.

The shows will be like intimate living room sessions, giving fans a glimpse inside the world of being an Annie. Everyone will hang, talk, laugh and commiserate about real life while delivering their signature brand of country music. All of the songs are originals by Lambert, Monroe and Presley.

Here is the track listing for Interstate Gospel:

1. “Interstate Prelude”

2. “Stop Drop and Roll One”

3. “Best Years of My Life”

4. “5 Acres of Turnips”

5. “When I Was His Wife”

6. “Cheyenne”

7. “Got My Name Changed Back”

8. “Sugar Daddy”

9. “Leavers Lullaby”

10. “Milkman”

11. “Commissary”

12. “Masterpiece”

13. “Interstate Gospel”

14. “This Too Shall Pass”