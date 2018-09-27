EXCLUSIVE: Ashley McBryde Inspires Young Music Fans Every Show

When fans go to an Ashley McBryde show, they come to hear authentic country music, but they stay for the sharp Arkansas wit, dry sarcasm and other random thoughts she shares between songs.
The first few words out of her mouth when CMT.com connected with McBryde over the phone from Akron, Ohio on Wednesday (Sept. 26) were about a hilarious idea for a new mug.
“I’m doing a show up here with Abby Anderson before I head back to Nashville,” McBryde said. “What if I found a coffee mug that says, ‘[Expletive] you. I’m in Akron.’”
McBryde was calling from a one-off performance from her first headlining tour as a signed artist, the Girl Going Nowhere tour. So far, McBryde has enjoyed a series of sold-out concerts with loyal fans who traveled to multiple cities on the schedule to see her perform live on her first international run.