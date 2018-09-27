TV

Kelsea Ballerini on Becoming a Country Music Ambassador

Talks “This Feeling” and Other Top Country-Pop Collaborations Taking Over
by 41m ago

Looking at the pop music landscape, it’s easy to see female country singers are the genre’s top ambassadors at the moment.

Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris toured the world this year with One Direction’s Harry Styles and Niall Horan, respectively. Then there’s Morris’ massive earworm “The Middle” with Zedd and Grey. And now Kelsea Ballerini has her duet with the Chainsmokers, “This Feeling.”

