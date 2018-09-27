Kelsea Ballerini on Becoming a Country Music Ambassador

</noscript> </div>

“I think it’s a really cool time because ‘Meant to Be,’ and ‘Body Like a Back Road’ [are huge],” Ballerini added, “not leaving the men out because they’re a big part of it, too. But yeah, Maren, obviously ‘The Middle’ is the biggest song pop music’s had in the last two years I think. And then collaborating with the Chainsmokers, I think the cool thing about all of that is people that think they don’t like country music will hear it, and then they’ll go listen to country music, and then they’ll realize they’re wrong.”

Ballerini is among the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year with Morris, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott. They will be honored during the all-star special premiering live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 17.

