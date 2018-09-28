DCC: Making The Team: Trivia, Season 13, Episode 9

The Hopefuls Hit The Field for the First Time Ever

We finally made it to the field, y’all! And though many of the rookies looked like seasoned professionals from the moment they walked out onto the turf, some struggled.

Kelli and Judy had to really crack the whip this episode (everyone did get lots of practice with that last week,) which left a few hopefuls in tears, which really made everyone want to cry because this is a group effort!

The pressure is on…really on, and now is the time to up your game to remain in the game.

P.S. Who else was shocked by the final meetings tonight? Did you watch? Let’s see with our episode nine installment of DCC Trivia.

